B&H Photo Video: Pentax Adds 70-210mm f/4 Lens to K-Mount Lineup for Digital SLR Cameras

Photography News: Pentax has announced the HD Pentax-D FA 70-21-mm f/4 ED SDM WR Lens for K-Mount Digital SLR cameras

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of PENTAX D FA 70-210mm f/4 ED SDM WR Lens, a lightweight, weather-resistant zoom, perfect for the outdoors. The new lens's three Extra-Low Dispersion glass elements and two anomalous dispersion glass elements provide sharp, low-distortion images. A minimum focusing distance of 0.95m means this lens is as useful for capturing a lion on safari as your cat on the sofa.

Pentax HD PENTAX-D FA 70-210mm f/4 ED SDM WR Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1542018-REG/pentax_21217_hd_pentax_d_fa_70_210mm.html

K-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32

Three Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Two Anomalous Dispersion Elements

A ring-type Supersonic Direct-Drive Motor (SDM) keeps focusing quick and quiet while its extension-free design maintains a relatively compact form factor. Quick-Shift Focus System simplifies moving between auto and manual modes and a two-step focus range limiter adds further precision to operation in the field. A nine-bladed, rounded diaphragm provides smooth focus falloff for subject separation. Video shooters will appreciate electromagnetic diaphragm control when used with compatible camera bodies.

A new HD coating improves light transmission and reduces flare and ghosting while an SP coating repels water and grease. When combined with a weather-resistant camera body, you should have no problem shooting in wet enironments.

