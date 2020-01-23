The global resuscitation masks market is poised to grow by USD 7.04 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005447/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global resuscitation masks market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Resuscitation Masks Market Analysis Report by Product (Reusable resuscitation masks and Disposable resuscitation masks), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-resuscitation-masks-market-industry-analysis

The increasing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory arrests and implementation of innovative marketing strategies by vendors are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer resulting from the deterioration of respiratory muscles is leading to the increased instances of cardiac and respiratory arrests. Diabetes, smoking, and obesity are also some of the risk factors for cardiac arrests and respiratory disorders. It is estimated that sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs) affect nearly 21,000 people per month in the US. This is propelling the demand for resuscitation masks for the safe delivery of rescue breaths during a cardiac arrest or respiratory arrest. Based on the requirements, surgeons employ reusable resuscitation masks or disposable resuscitation masks on their patients. Disposable resuscitation masks eliminate risks of transmitting infections, while the use of reusable resuscitation masks minimizes medical wastage. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory arrests is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Resuscitation Masks Market Companies:

Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Respiratory care products, Medical gas equipment, and Emergency medical products. The company offers a series of single-patient use resuscitation masks, LSP Mouth to Mask Resuscitators.

Ambu

Ambu is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business units: Anesthesia, Patient monitoring and diagnostics, and Visualization. The company offers Ambu Res-Cue Mask, which is a reusable face mask equipped with a single-use valve filter assembly.

Fisher Paykel Healthcare

Fisher Paykel Healthcare is headquartered in New Zealand and operates under various business segments, namely Hospital products and Home care products. The company offers a series of single-use resuscitation masks, and Infant Resuscitation Masks.

Intersurgical

Intersurgical is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Airway management, Anesthesia, Critical care, Oxygen and aerosol therapy, and Home care. The company offers a ready-to-use resuscitation mask, 1158000 Pocket resuscitation masks.

Laerdal Medical

Laerdal Medical is headquartered in Norway and offers products through the following business segments: Simulation and training, Skills proficiency, Courses and learning, and Medical devices. The company offers Laerdal Pocket Mask and Laerdal Pediatric Pocket Mask.

Resuscitation Masks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Reusable resuscitation masks

Disposable resuscitation masks

Resuscitation Masks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

