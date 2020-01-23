Anzeige
WKN: A2JLES ISIN: CA2695483016 Ticker-Symbol: NJGQ 
Frankfurt
22.01.20
17:57 Uhr
0,018 Euro
-0,001
-2,78 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2020
Eagle Graphite Incorporated: Eagle Graphite Confirms Extension with Offtake Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or "We") are pleased to confirm formal agreement amending the supply contract with our largest customer, a long-established leader in the North American refractory industry. Key terms are as announced in our release of December 28, 2019.

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only permitted and constructed graphite quarry in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated
Jamie Deith, President & CEO
(604) 909-4237
jdeith@eaglegraphite.com

SOURCE: Eagle Graphite Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573894/Eagle-Graphite-Confirms-Extension-with-Offtake-Customer

