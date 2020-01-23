Eagle Graphite Incorporated: Eagle Graphite Confirms Extension with Offtake Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or "We") are pleased to confirm formal agreement amending the supply contract with our largest customer, a long-established leader in the North American refractory industry. Key terms are as announced in our release of December 28, 2019.

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only permitted and constructed graphite quarry in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "EGA".

