Sole Propriator Lipen Alla: Dutch Company to Present a First Blockchain-Powered Marketplace with Unique Cashback System

DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG/UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / 2local, an eco-conscious fintech company from the Netherlands, is about to present an innovative Blockchain-2.0 powered platform of the same name, 2local, which is tapping into banking without inflation and with value creation to encourage sustainability and prosperity for all the participants of the program.

2local is the first company of its kind to provide a smart marketplace, which aims to connect consumers with all the neighboring companies that produce sustainable goods and services, thus encouraging the support of local sustainable companies.

To become part of the program, a company has to produce its goods from local raw materials, since the environment is another global concern of the 2local platform. This approach will let 2local companies establish an eco-friendly surrounding.

2local Native Means of Payment: L2L Token

All the transactions on the platform are carried out with the help of company's unique L2L tokens, which are part of 2local's cashback system.

L2L tokens can be stored in authentic decentralized digital wallets.

The L2L token is a unique, sustainability-focused cryptocurrency that maintains a stable yet rising exchange rate, performing the role of a buffer between digital assets and fiat currencies, such as USD. This means the token can be used as a stable payment method without the risk of inflation and unpredictable losses.

The users of the 2local platform are encouraged to utilize the L2L tokens, as this will result in a monthly cashback.

2local Cashback System

2local authentic cashback system lets users get rewarded with L2L tokens in case they support local and sustainable companies by buying their services and goods with L2L tokens. A small fee is collected from each transaction, and is divided amongst those buying locally and sustainably. By applying a maximum per person to this cashback, the company wants to make sure that the most needy get the most.

One more benefit of the L2L token is that the high transfer costs are cut, as the participants will have no need to withdraw the assets to external wallets. All these features serve to provide a free loyalty program for both consumers and companies.

2local has already collaborated with 17 companies and has created a mobile application available on Android; the iOS app is under development.

2local stands for global sustainability and prosperity by making local and sustainable purchases available for everyone. 2local is happy to contribute to the growth of a better world, with the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN as its guideline. The global company's goals go much further: to fight global poverty and hunger and to solve environmental and climate problems, which now worry all the society.

More information about the 2local platform is available at the company's website https://2local.io/ and in the White Paper.

