Technavio has been monitoring the global heparin market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 941.2 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Heparin Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (low-molecular-weight heparin and others), Route of Administration (subcutaneous injection and intravenous/infusion), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. In addition, the development of drugs to remove heparin after surgery is anticipated to boost the growth of the heparin market.

Globally, the prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, and inflammatory conditions have been on the rise. This is due to a rise in risk factors such as lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, alcohol consumption, and smoking. In addition, the growing prevalence of obesity has increased the incidences of cardiovascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Anticoagulants, such as heparin are widely used to treat and prevent clots in patients with cardiovascular diseases. This is because heparin decreases blood's ability to clot and also prevents existing clots from getting larger. Therefore, with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for anticoagulants such as heparin will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Heparin Market Companies:

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing. Some of the key offerings of the company include FRAXIPARINE, Fraxodi, and Arixtra.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, and Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Others. Heparin sodium is the key offering of the company.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eisai Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Others. FRAGMIN is the key offering of the company.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA operates the business through segments such as Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. Heparin sodium is the key offering of the company.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc operates its business through segments such as Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. Heparin sodium injection and Heparin sodium injection (prefilled syringe) are the key offerings of the company.

Heparin Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Low-molecular-weight heparin

Others

Heparin Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Subcutaneous injection

Intravenous/infusion

Heparin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

