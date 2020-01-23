Technavio has been monitoring the global nebulizers market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 265.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by growing demand for nebulizers in home care settings. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the nebulizers market.

The healthcare industry is witnessing a rise in preference for home healthcare services among patients. This has increased the adoption of self-diagnostics and treatment devices such as nebulizers in homecare settings. Nebulizers used in homecare settings are portable, easy to handle, deliver effective results, and eliminate the need for frequent hospital visits. Moreover, factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions and the rising patient awareness about such devices are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Nebulizers Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. ICP-OES OneNeb Series 2 Nebulizer is the key offering of the company.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Wheelchairs Accessories, Walking Aids, Daily Living Aids, Bathroom Safety, Paediatric Range, Bedroom, Riser Recliners, Scooters Accessories, Moving Handling, and Others. PulmoNeb LT Compressor Nebulizer System is the key product offering of the company.

GF Health Products Inc.

GF Health Products Inc. operates its business through segments such as Extended care, Medical/Surgical, and Healthcare/Hospice. Neb-u-Lite EV2 Nebulizer is the key product offering of the company.

Invacare Corp.

Invacare Corp. operates its business through segments such as North America/home medical equipment, Institutional products group, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Reusable Jet Nebulizer and Pediatric Bear Nebulizer System are the key offerings of the company.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis and Treatment, Connected Care and Health Informatics, and Personal Health. InnoSpire Essence, InnoSpire Mini, and InnoSpire Go are the key product offerings of the company.

Nebulizers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Pneumatic nebulizers

Mesh nebulizers

Ultrasonic nebulizers

Nebulizers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

