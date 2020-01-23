CubicFarm Systems Corp. announces voting results from Annual General Meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 22, 2020, David Dinesen, Jeffrey D. Booth, John de Jonge, John Hoekstra, Leo Benne, Michael McCarthy, Christian Ericson and Daniel Burns were re-elected directors of the Company.

The shareholders also reappointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized directors to fix their remuneration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

