The global sleepwear and loungewear market size is expected to grow by USD 19.5 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005501/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sleepwear and loungewear market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in the market are engaged in innovations with respect to use of raw materials to meet the increasing demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear. There has been a rapid evolution in customers' tastes and preferences in addition to increasing purchasing power and enhanced fashion consciousness. In addition, vendors are focusing on utilizing sustainable raw materials and technologies to develop quality products that are comfortable and visually appealing. Companies such as Calvin Klein are offering premium sleepwear with innovative designs and advanced features to broaden their product line and expand their customer base. Thus, an increased demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40816

As per Technavio, rise in adoption of sustainable manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Rise in Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing

Vendors in the market are taking initiatives to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. This is targeted at minimizing the waste generated during the manufacture of sleepwear and loungewear. For instance, some vendors in the market have partnered with sustainability incubator, Fashion for Good. Thus, the adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors in the sleepwear and loungewear market will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Increase in demand for plus size sleepwear and loungewear will further boost the sleepwear and loungewear market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global sleepwear and loungewear marketby product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

APAC led the sleepwear and loungewear market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively due to the increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear in APAC. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing customer preferences will further drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200122005501/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/