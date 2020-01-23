Wolf & Badger Delivers Robust Financial Results for 2019

Wolf & Badger Continues to Grow Revenue With Its Unique Business Model and Global Reach

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A consistent rise in overall global sales and strong performance from its flagship stores in London and New York secured Wolf & Badger another year of growing full-year revenues and record sales figures in 2019.

With 9 million visitors to the online retail platform last year, the innovative multi-channel retailer achieved an increase in internet sales of 59% compared to 2018, generating £10.5m in online sales compared to £6.6m in 2018.

The business expects to report overall revenue growth of 80% thanks to the success of its recently launched Kings Cross flagship in London and increased sales through its newly refurbished New York City location.

Further to additional funding introduced during 2019, the retailer expects to more than double revenue in 2020 as it continues to reach more independent, ethical brands and more customers in the US as well as continuing to build on its UK base.

Along with its thriving 12,000 sq ft London store at Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross, the company extended its existing focus in the US with brand new additions to the three-level New York flagship at 95 Grand Street in Soho, unveiled in November, which resulted in like-for-like sales increasing by 37% during the year.

Fulfilling its mission to provide a platform for independent designers to thrive, Wolf & Badger offers a curated selection of the world's best independent brands, with a focus on individual and sustainable products from ethical brands. 2020 marks the retailer's 10th anniversary as the innovative multi-channel retailer continues to gain market share and expand its reach in core markets, now introducing more than 1000 unique and independent brands to customers worldwide.

About Wolf & Badger

Wolf & Badger is a global multi-channel retailer founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers - George Graham, CEO and Henry Graham, Creative Director. Through its innovative multi-channel business model, it connects customers internationally with over 1000 brands across fashion, accessories, homeware and beauty verticals. The business has an exclusive focus on ethical, unique and independent brands. It operates stores in New York and London, as well as its award-winning online retail destination: www.wolfandbadger.com

