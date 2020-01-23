Evotec AG: Evotec and Indivumed Announce Second Joint Drug Discovery Programme

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Indivumed GmbH ("Indivumed") today announced that the companies have entered into a new research collaboration to discover and develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). The final goal of this precision medicine collaboration is to deliver highly effective treatments for NSCLC patients.

The collaboration will combine Evotec's proprietary bioinformatics analysis platform "PanHunter," as well as its small molecule and antibody discovery platforms, with the NSCLC cohort of Indivumed's true multi-omics cancer database "IndivuType," and its advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

This agreement follows the successful progress of the companies' previous joint drug discovery programme in the field of colorectal cancer, which was first announced in April 2019 and identified several novel drug targets by September 2019 that will be used in the development of new treatments for the disease. Working together, both parties will jointly invest in data analysis, target identification, validation and subsequent drug discovery. Evotec will be responsible for subsequent partnering of the programmes and the platform.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are excited to add this new discovery programme to our successful precision medicine collaboration with Indivumed. We are confident that combining the highly complementary strengths of our companies will generate innovative drug candidates for clearly defined patient populations within non-small cell lung cancer who urgently need effective treatments."

"We are delighted by this new collaboration with Evotec," said Prof. Dr Hartmut Juhl, CEO of Indivumed. "The fast and successful development of our previous joint colorectal cancer programme has led to this new agreement, less than twelve months after the first one. Together we will discover and develop novel drugs for the treatment of NSCLC, using as a starting point our IndivuType multi-omics platform."

Indivumed's focus on generating comprehensive high-quality oncology patient data is complementary to Evotec's capabilities in multi-omics data analysis and novel platforms for the generation of first-in-class and clearly differentiated small molecule and antibody therapies. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

ABOUT INDIVUMED

Indivumed is a science-led, integrated global oncology company. Our platform is an enabler for the next generation of precision oncology through our proprietary multi-omic cancer database and customized data analytics, underpinned by our global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through our unique platform, we offer specialized products and services that support our customers in biomarker and target discovery, drug development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. More information at www.indivumed.com

ABOUT INDIVUTYPE

IndivuType, a Business Unit of Indivumed, offers the world's first true multi-omics database for individualized cancer therapy, analyzing the highest quality cancer biospecimens to generate the most comprehensive dataset available today, including genomics (WGS), transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics and clinical and outcome information. This platform enables novel discoveries in cancer biology for the post-genomics era. Indivumed is deeply committed to the quality of the IndivuType ecosystem along every step of the process, starting with stringent SOP-driven sample collection procedures combined with thorough validation of clinical information and data integrity. IndivuType's powerful database and Artificial Intelligence tools can forge a path to accelerate clinical trials, enable robust protocol design, and generate insights for precision oncology treatment and improved patient outcomes.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573925/Evotec-and-Indivumed-Announce-Second-Joint-Drug-Discovery-Programme