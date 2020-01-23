Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia improved significantly its rating in CDP's corporate responsibility ranking

Aktia reached rating B in CDP's international corporate responsibility ranking, which is over the average in the European financial sector. This is a significant improvement compared to last year's rating D-.



Aktia has made a significant improvement in its responsibility work relating to climate change and reached rating B in CDP's ranking (on a scale of D- to A, where A is the best result). CDP (former Carbon Disclosure Project) is a global non-profit organization that collects and spreads company-specific information among other things on climate change mitigation and greenhouse gas emissions. Receiving the rating B means that Aktia takes the risks and possibilities relating to climate change even better into account and takes actively measures regarding climate matters.

"We have made big improvements within a short period of time. In only one year, we went from rating D- to rating B, which is over the average in the European financial sector. This means that we are among the best banks that operate in Finland. One of Aktia's goals last year was to develop corporate responsibility, and now the result of our determined work is visible. We can be genuinely proud of this improvement", says Aktia's Head of Sustainability Virve Valonen.

According to Valonen, the purposeful investment in the development of responsibility and concrete improvement measures are behind the improvement in the rating.

"During last year, we formulated among other things a climate policy and climate risk analysis, a green procurement guide, an ethical code of conduct for suppliers and a responsibility risk analysis. In addition, we have developed our responsibility operations in a more goal-oriented direction with our five-year plan and we are building WWF's Green Office environmental management system in our headquarters."

Aktia's responsibility work also received recognition in the Institutional Shareholder Services Inc's ESG analysis, where Aktia received the ranking D+, which is better than over 70% of the international banks that ISS has evaluated.

