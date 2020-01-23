Alfresco Software, an open source content, process and governance software company, today announced the release of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Alfresco. Evaluating nine Alfresco customers and partners, the study reveals the potential cost and time savings, as well as the competitive opportunities, of deploying Alfresco Digital Business Platform.

The study revealed that customers implemented Alfresco after their legacy enterprise content management (ECM) and content service systems no longer met modern business needs or required costly updates. A financial analysis of the customers interviewed for the study shows they experienced present value (PV) benefits of $10.2 million over three years versus costs of $3.4 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $6.8 million and a return on investment (ROI) of 201 percent. Furthermore, the study determined that the breakeven payback period for implementing the Alfresco Digital Business Platform was less than six months.

Additional benefits uncovered in the Forrester TEI study include:

23 percent improved product productivity Organizations experienced increased product development productivity and velocity, totaling $2.3 million.

Organizations experienced increased product development productivity and velocity, totaling $2.3 million. Improved efficiency with content search Knowledge workers benefited from more intuitive content search and collaboration, revealing $3.8 million in increased efficiencies.

Knowledge workers benefited from more intuitive content search and collaboration, revealing $3.8 million in increased efficiencies. Reduced total cost of ownership By using a modern, cloud-based platform, customers reduced the total cost of their ECM ownership through administrative, hardware infrastructure and storage and backup cost savings.

By using a modern, cloud-based platform, customers reduced the total cost of their ECM ownership through administrative, hardware infrastructure and storage and backup cost savings. Reduced cost of technical support personnel hours Customers found the Alfresco Digital Business Platform in the cloud was significantly easier to operate and maintain, saving $2.6 million.

Customers found the Alfresco Digital Business Platform in the cloud was significantly easier to operate and maintain, saving $2.6 million. Speeding time to adoption and onboarding Using Alfresco Process Services, one organization automated customer onboarding, making it a real-time process compared to one that required several days prior to deploying Alfresco.

In the study Alfresco customers also described benefits from the Alfresco Digital Business Platform that have allowed them to deliver an improved customer experience, maintain a more secure system, accelerate development of complex integrated solutions with Alfresco's APIs and customize workflows to meet industry-specific needs.

With Alfresco Digital Business Platform, time-consuming and costly work processes are automated and simplified, and the time to create and launch new applications is shortened. This offers a key competitive advantage as customers are able to react and scale their business in real time, all while delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences. As one customer remarked in the study, "[With the Alfresco Digital Business Platform], we have the opportunity to scale our resources elastically with demand, whether we have 5,000 active users or 500 active users. This is huge for us."

Alfresco's cloud-native and open source framework, combined with its advanced content, process, governance and cloud capabilities make it uniquely suited to support rapid change and growth. Another customer stated, "After evaluating our existing application that we replaced with Alfresco, we realized that it would not keep pace with the growth of our organization's business goals."

Jay Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco noted: "At Alfresco, we believe in the transformative power of advanced content management on the digital transformation goals of our customers. We are continuously expanding our offering to deliver the most intuitive, cohesive content services platform that delivers the right information to the right people delighting customers and employees. We're proud to see the strong results from Forrester Consulting's TEI study reflecting, in our opinion, our commitment to customer success and time to value."

Today's announcement follows a series of reports and analysis conducted by independent industry analysts in which Alfresco was reported as a leader, including:

The Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019;

The Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Content Services Solution, 2019-20;

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment;

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Content Platforms 2019 Report;

The Aragon Research 2019 Innovation Award for Content Management;

And, the CRMI's NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) Award for Outstanding Customer Service for the fifth consecutive year.

Alfresco considers these reports as affirmation of Alfresco's position in the market as well as the business value Alfresco's Digital Business Platform brings organizations as they manage and access vast volumes of information, modernize workflows, and enable exceptional customer experiences.

Jay Bhatt added: "We believe Forrester Consulting's TEI study surfaces concrete evidence behind these analyst reports, in which Alfresco performs extremely well. By commissioning Forrester Consulting to create an independent Total Economic Impact study, we are able to present the hard numbers and demonstrate why the Alfresco Digital Business Platform is a solid economic investment. We're excited to report the results."

For more information, download a copy of The Total Economic Impact of The Alfresco Digital Business Platform.

Alfresco is also hosting a webinar on Wednesday, 12 February, with guest speakers from Forrester revealing insights from the newly commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Alfresco including all the cost savings and strategic benefits of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform identified by customers. Registration for the webinar can be made here.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company that provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of 'cloud-first' solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, US Navy Department, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005052/en/

Contacts:

Sara Krypel

AlfrescoUS@teamlewis.com