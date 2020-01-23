Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM16 ISIN: US92886T2015 Ticker-Symbol: V1Y 
Stuttgart
23.01.20
08:04 Uhr
7,800 Euro
+0,100
+1,30 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,800
7,950
09:22
7,850
7,950
09:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP7,800+1,30 %