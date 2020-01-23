Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Forms Research and Development Partnership with Leading Colombian University & Research Hospital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Ihuana S.A.S ("Ihuana") has entered into a research cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with La Fundacion Universitaria de Ciencias de la Salud (The University Foundation of Health Sciences) (the "University") located in Bogota, Colombia. Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties intend to engage in research and formulation of medicinal products made with non-psychoactive cannabis and cannabis byproducts.

The University is a not-for-profit private educational and health care university founded in 1976. Between their two locations, including a Children's Hospital in San Jose, the University has the necessary technology for highly specialized medical and surgical treatments including an automated clinical laboratory, diagnostic imaging, neurological sciences, internal medicine and outpatient care. Additionally, the foundation offers laboratories in biology, biochemistry, anatomy, physiology, genetics, immunology, histology, microbiology and clinical stimulation.

Ihuana and the University will cooperate in the development of scientific investigations related to the medical use of products made with cannabis. The research teams from both groups will work closely to design and execute studies, with the University providing the infrastructure and connections to different researchers and Ihuana supplying various resources, including testing materials. Cost of the research will be negotiated between the two parties for each individual research product and intellectual property from the study will be divided based on capital input from each side.

The University agrees to enable access and interaction with partner hospitals and research centers that will take part in clinical studies and trials and will allow access to institutional resources to finance research through existing relationships.

"This partnership gives us an immediate foothold in the medicinal market in Colombia. We are very fortunate to partner with one of the leading universities in South America. This will allow for rapid development of new products for the domestic and international markets," stated Joel Shacker, CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota Ventures a seeking to become a vertically integrated, revenue-producing CBD company with operations in both Europe and North America. Mota is looking to establish sales channels and a distribution network internationally through the acquisition of the Sativida and First Class CBD brands. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

About the University Foundation of Health Sciences

