WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
22.01.20
16:35 Uhr
0,135 Euro
+0,006
+4,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.01.2020
American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese to Attend Fully Charged LIVE from February 1-2, 2020 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

Company CTO, Zarko Meseldzija, to take part in panel discussion - "Can batteries be ethical, recyclable, and sustainable?" hosted by Chelsea Sexton

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is proud to announce its attendance at Fully Charged LIVE from February 1-2, 2020 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fully Charged LIVE is bringing together over 50 Electrified Vehicles on-site and over 50 exhibitors of Clean Energy and Electric Vehicle related technologies. The event will be attended by Larry Reaugh and Zarko Meseldzija at booth number 304.

Zarko Meseldzija, CTO of American Manganese, will be discussing American Manganese's patented battery recycling technology during the panel discussion, "Can batteries be ethical, recyclable, and sustainable?" hosted by Chelsea Sexton. The panel discussion will also include Hans-Eric Melin from Circular Energy Storage, Vivas Kumar from Benchmark Minerals, Marc Kohler from Lithium Werks, and Christina Lalli from Nouveau Monde Graphite.

American Manganese invites Clean Energy and Electric Vehicle enthusiasts to take part in the electrifying event and use code AM15 to receive a discount off ticket prices. For more information about Fully Charged LIVE and other panel discussions, please click the following link (Click Here).

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with

minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com


www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE