eZ Systems acquires e-commerce software from silver.solutions to accelerate development of its enterprise DXP and offer advanced e-commerce capabilities

eZ Systems, the digital experience company, announced today it has acquired an e-commerce software from silver.solutions, the e-commerce solution provider specializing in delivering B2B e-commerce solutions. This deal strengthens eZ Systems' offering, covering the full spectrum of modern digital experiences, enabling it to accelerate the development of new e-commerce capabilities.

"From the outset, silver.solutions developed its commerce technology on top of eZ Platform and Symfony so it was a natural choice for us to make this acquisition," says Bertrand Maugain, co-CEO and CCO at eZ Systems. "Unlike some of our competitors, we are not adding a new disjointed technology to our portfolio but building upon the solid and compact foundation that eZ Platform offers." He adds, "As we have evolved from being a pure CMS provider to become a true DXP vendor where content, commerce, personalization, interoperability and extensibility are key elements so has the need for us to be able to respond to changing market conditions in a fast and agile manner."

A long-time partner of eZ, silver.solutions originally developed its commerce technology as an extra layer on top of eZ's earlier technology. Since 2017, silver.solutions developed an e-commerce solution embracing eZ Platform v2 and in 2018 partnered with eZ Systems to engineer and offer its e-commerce capability as part of the eZ solution under the eZ Commerce name. As of today numerous customers have benefited from the synergies of having both technologies work seamlessly and flawlessly together.

"We at silver.solutions are delighted about the acquisition as eZ Systems has the engineering resource and vision to develop the core product further. This enables us to concentrate on developing B2B e-commerce add-ons and adapt the software to meet specific customer requests. silver.solutions will continue offering its existing e-commerce solution silver.eShop. Thus we can offer two solutions to our customers depending on their requirements and strategy," says Ania Hentz, CEO, silver.solutions.

Roland Benedetti Chief Product Officer at eZ Systems added: "Increasingly, Enterprises need to enable their customers to transact online in a smooth, secure and easy way, e-commerce has become a core part of what Digital Experience Platforms need to offer. Integrating an e-commerce solution as a core part of our platform, we can extend the set of capabilities our platform offers. In particular, we can now provide strong integration capabilities with business back-ends such as ERP and CRM systems like MS Dynamics, SAP or others."

silver.solutions' team will support eZ during the transition period and eZ will ramp-up resources dedicated to the development of more e-commerce capabilities and will accelerate investment in the development of the software. As a strong partner and experienced e-commerce experts, silver.solutions will continue to develop innovative B2B e-commerce solutions and their successful business as a full-service provider.

About eZ

eZ Systems is a global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider that helps organizations digitalize their business processes, maximize the value of their content and deliver superior customer experiences. eZ provides a software platform to thousands of organizations to better build streamlined digital experiences all along the customer journey through content management, site building, e-commerce, personalization and accelerated development capabilities. With eZ you have the tools to build long-lasting relationships with your end users no matter the platform, channel or device.

eZ Systems is all about people, ideas and innovation. eZ is a company of content technologists and they love content. Driven by an active, global open source community, eZ is proud to use open standards and collaborate with brilliant engineering minds across the world. Its technology helps your business grow, and its team and partners ensure you have the knowledge and support you need every step of the way.

About silver.solutions

silver.solutions is an experienced e-commerce service provider and software manufacturer based in Berlin. The company has been implementing sophisticated e-commerce solutions for companies worldwide since 2000.

The e-commerce software silver.eShop, the core product of silver.solutions, is tailored for B2B e-commerce and is ideally suited for integration into ERP systems. With the multishop, silver.solutions also offers a special solution for setting up dealer platforms.

With this know-how, silver.solutions, as an OEM manufacturer and long-term partner of eZ Systems, has developed eZ's e-commerce software and closely integrated the shop functions with eZ's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) eZ Platform.

