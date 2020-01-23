Bank-Verlag and Austrian card issuers sign up for user-friendly 3-D Secure solution

Entersekt today described the latest implementations of its authentication technology in Europe's DACH region. The fintech firm announced that Netcetera, a payments technology specialist and long-standing regional partner, has implemented the system for Bank-Verlag, which builds and operates secure digital services on behalf of Germany's banks, among other things. Two major Austrian card issuers are also deploying the technology.

Entersekt's authentication solution allows consumers to approve their e-commerce payments with one touch of their banks' mobile apps. It combines PSD2-compliant authentication and state-of-the-art app security with a checkout experience users love. It is proven to reduce shopping cart abandonment, increase the number and average value of transactions, and positively impact customer loyalty, while reducing card-not-present fraud significantly.

Highly flexible, the 3-D Secure solution can be rolled out fast. Netcetera's implementations were completed in time to beat the original PSD2 deadline of 14 September 2019. "Experience counts when tight deadlines and project complexity raise the stakes," said Uwe Härtel, Central Europe country manager at Entersekt. "We are extremely proud of our track record with Netcetera, and we look forward to collaborating on many more implementations, enabling financial services providers to meet consumer demand and their own compliance objectives quickly and painlessly."

Entersekt and Netcetera each have over a decade's experience securing card payments through 3-D Secure. "We are proud of our solutions, which always rank among the first products to be certified as conforming to the latest specifications," said Peter Frick, managing director payment security at Netcetera. "Together with Entersekt, we deliver a PSD2-compliant, highly secure online payment process that is decidedly user friendly."

Christoph Thöt, Bank-Verlag's department manager cards and payment solutions, added: "We were on the lookout for a reliable, technically cutting-edge 3-D Secure provider. Our choice of Netcetera and Entersekt meant we could add to our offerings a highly effective card-not-present authentication solution. We have already successfully brought the first card portfolios onto the joint app-based, biometrics-protected solution."

About Entersekt

Entersekt is an innovator of mobile-first fintech solutions. Financial services providers and other enterprises rely on its patented mobile identity system to provide both security and the best in convenient new digital experiences to their customers, irrespective of the service channel. Whether pursuing compliance through strong authentication and state-of-the-art app security or looking to meet consumer demand for on-the-go information sharing and payment capabilities, Entersekt's clients always enjoy a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.entersekt.com.

About Netcetera

Netcetera supports its customers worldwide in providing forward looking, cutting edge services, products, and individual software solutions. As market leader in 3-D Secure in the DACH region, the software house offers digital payment solutions with a strong focus on convenience, security, and mobile scenarios. More than 1,000 banking institutes and payment card issuers rely its the high-grade, scheme-certified products for 3-D Secure, mobile contact-free payment, digital wallets, risk-based and user-friendly authentication, and digital banking apps. For more information, visit www.netcetera.com.

About Bank-Verlag

Founded in 1961, Bank-Verlag is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of German Banks (Bundesverband deutscher Banken e. V.) in Berlin. As a service and technology company, the Cologne-based firm offers a variety of solutions in the areas of cards and payment services, digital banking, security and trusted services, as well as media. For more information, visit www.bank-verlag.de.

