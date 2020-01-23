Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $90.5 Billion Automobile UBI Market

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Report 2020-2030

Forecasts by Pricing Model (Pay as You Drive (PAYD), Pay How You Drive (PHYD), Manage How You Drive (MHYD)), by Data Collection Method (On-Board Diagnostics (OBD II), Smartphone, Hybrid, Black-Box), by Technology Incorporated (Application Based System, Embedded System) & by Geography. Plus, Leading Telematics Service Providers (TSP) & Companies Developing Insurance Telematics

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. Explosives are divided into two categories namely primary explosives and secondary explosives. Primary explosives have a high degree of sensitivity to initiation through shock, friction, electric spark, or high temperatures and explode whether they are confined or unconfined. While secondary explosives are generally more powerful than primary explosives and cannot be detonated readily by heat or shock.

Telematics refers to the combined usage of telecommunications and information technology for automobiles. It includes everything from GPS systems to entertainment systems. Telematics can exactly locate the exact position of the car, its speed and the behaviour of the car internally. It is most widely used for providing services such as roadside assistance, real-time navigation, vehicle tracking, and increasingly, car insurance.

With the rapid change in the technology, automotive manufacturers are coming up with innovative ideas for the use of telematics in their vehicles, of which telematics insurance is one significant concept. Usage-based insurance, also known as telematics insurance, whereby, the premium cost is subjected to the use of a vehicle, measured against, distance travelled, time of usage, and in-vehicle behavioural pattern of the driver. It is a recent innovation by auto insurers that closely aligns driving behaviours with risk to calculate the premium rates for auto insurance. Odometer readings or in-vehicle telematics devices self-installed into a vehicle port or already integrated into original equipment installed by car manufacturers are used to track the mileage and driving behaviours. The basic idea of telematics auto insurance is that a driver's behaviour is monitored directly while the person drives. These telematics devices measure several elements of interest: time of day; miles drove; place (GPS); acceleration; hard braking; hard cornering; and airbag deployment. The level of accuracy depends on the data collected, the telematics technology employed and the user's willingness to share their private data. The insurance provider then evaluates the data and accordingly charges the insurance premiums.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-usage-based-insurance-ubi-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

• Automotive Usage Based Insurance encompasses three discrete sub segments

• Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market is segmented by Pricing Model, Data Collection, and Technology Incorporated

• Based on the pricing model the global usage-based insurance market is segmented as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)

• Based on the data collection technique the global usage-based insurance market is segmented as OBD-II, smartphone, hybrid, and black-box.

• Based on the technology incorporated the global usage-based insurance market is segmented as an application-based system and embedded based system.

• Based on the geographic penetration the global usage-based insurance market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

The 204-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 190 tables, charts and graphs are analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market.

• Global Automotive Usage Based Insurance market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

• Automotive Usage Based Insurance market provides CAPEX forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for the Automotive Usage Based Insurance submarkets:

• Top 5 prominent Countries in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market

• UK

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• China

• Top 5 companies in the Automotive Usage Based Insurance market

• Allstate

• Progressive Corporation

• Generali S.A.

• Allainz SE

• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

• Other companies of interest

Recent Companies Activity

• IMS was assigned patent title 'space and time cognitive mobility system with distributed and cooperative intelligence capabilities'

• IMS was acquired by TRAK GLOBAL GROUP taking out IMS from receivership with aggressive plans to invest and add staff

• Octo Telematics partnered with RCI Bank and Services, Renault's Global Finance Company to provide telematics services and advanced big data analytics to allow the Renault Group to enhance the driving experience of its customers worldwide

• Vodafone automotive announced partnership with electric vehicle start-up e.GO Mobile on an industry 4.0 factory

• Sierra Wireless announced partnership with MANN+HUMMEL, a leading global expert for filtration solutions. Under this partnership, Sierra Wireless will provide IOT connectivity services for its new predictive maintenance platform named Senzit.

• Axa Malaysia announced an average discount of 14% on their premiums for safe drivers on its usage-based insurance product. The AXA FlexiDrive product helps motorists become more aware of their driving behavior by offering discounts of up to 20%, based on how safe they drive.

The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the Automotive Usage Based Insurances market:

• Intelligent Mechatronic

• Octo Telematics

• Vodafone Automotive

• Wunelli

• Sierra Wireless

• Allstate

• AXA SA

• Progressive Corporation

• Generali S.P.A

• State Farm Mutual Automotive

• The Travelers Indemnity

• Allianz SE

• Nationwide

• Metromile Inc.

as well as key analysis and assessment of other important players

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-usage-based-insurance-ubi-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AA Insurance

Admiral Group

Admiral Insurance

Agero

AIG Insurance

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance

Allianz

Allstate

Amaline Assurances

Amodo

AnyData

Apple

Arval

Assicurazioni Generali

Aston Martin

Atrack

Audi

Aviva

AXA Group

Baseline Telematics

Bentley

BMW

CalAmp

Capita

CCC (DriveFactor)

Censio

Chainway

CMT

Cobra Technologies

Corona Direct

Daimler

Danlaw

Desjardins

Detector

Direct Line

DirectChoice

Discovery Insurance

Driveway

Ducati

DXC Technology

Esurance

Ferrari

FMG Support

Generali

Gertab

GMAC (Ally Financial Inc.)

Grupo Nacional Provincial (GNP)

Gruppo Piaggio

Harman International

HastingDirect

Hubio

Hyundai

ICareU

ICICI Lombard

iGo4

iMetrix

Industrial Alliance

Infiniti

Infrasure

Insure the BoxIntact Financial Corporation

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Lamborghini

Launch

LexisNexis

LG

Liberty Mutual

MAAF

Macif

Maserati

McLaren

Mercedes Benz Trucks

MetaSystem

Metromile

Microsoft

MileMeter

Mitsubishi

MMA

Mobile Devices

Modus

MS&AD Insurance Group

MyDrive

Nationwide Insurance

Nissan

Novatel

Nvidia

Octo Telematics

Omoove

OnStar Corp

Orion

Pointer

Polis DirectPorsche

Progressive

Qualcomm

Quartix

Queclink

RAC

RCI Bank and Services

Redtail/Plextek

Reed Elsevier

Renault

Renesas

Rolls-Royce

RSA Insurance

SABRE

Safeco

Scope Technologies

Sierra Wireless

Singtel

Solly Azar

Sompo Japan

State Farm

Swinton

Tantalum

Telic

Tesla

The Co-operative Insurance

The Floow

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tracl Global

Trak Global

Trakm8

UnipolSai

Uniqa

Verein öffentlicher Versicherer

Verizon Telematics

Verizon Wireless

Viasat

Vodafone Automotive

Volkswagen

Volvo

Wuerttembergische Versicherung

Wunelli

Xirgo Technologies

Yamaha

ZigBee



Organizations mentioned

China Communications Standards Association (CCSA)

China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC)

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2019-2029

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2017-2027

Automotive Pay as You Go (PAYG) Road Charging Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg