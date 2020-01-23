Information Services Group, Inc.: U.K. Enterprises Turn to Digital Business Services to Manage Brexit Uncertainty

ISG Provider Lens report finds U.K. business also looking to digital business providers to help them with mobile applications and artificial intelligence

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.K. finds enterprises in the country embracing robotic process automation to automate processes and reduce their dependency on manual labor.

"U.K. enterprises are leveraging digital transformation to manage market changes and sluggish growth," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG UK. "Digital business providers are helping enterprises solve operational changes and sustain themselves during this time of uncertainty."

Digital business service providers are preparing for Brexit by setting up risk assessment committees to constantly track changes and assess their impact, the report says. They are helping their enterprise clients prepare for the split from the European Union by providing them with impact assessments and managing logistical changes.

In many cases, U.K. businesses are seeking providers that specialize in their industry to help them with their digital transformation journeys, the report says.

Meanwhile, U.K. businesses are also focused on improving their customers' experience through mobile applications, the report says. The healthcare and the banking, financial services and insurance sectors are leading the move to mobile apps.

In addition, enterprises increasingly are adopting artificial intelligence and analytics technologies to use in their supply chains, the report says. In many cases, U.K. enterprises are using automation to help them with insourced projects. Many U.K. companies now favor insourced services, and automation helps them enhance human resource allocation for those projects.

U.K. business are also beginning to focus on product-oriented thinking, the report says, with customers invited to test new products before they are formally launched and modifications made based on their feedback.

In addition, the report finds U.K. enterprises wrestling with a shortage of skilled workers. With an increase of digital technologies being used, U.K. companies have launched significant efforts to up-skill current employees and hire new graduates with related technology skills. Many companies are concerned that Brexit could lead to cross-border labor restrictions.

The 2019-2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across four quadrants: Customer Journey Services, Digital Product Lifecyle Services, Digital Backbone Managed Services and Blockchain Services.

The report names Accenture, Atos, HCL and Tech Mahindra as leaders in all four quadrants and Cognizant, Infosys and TCS as leaders in three. IBM is named as a leader in two quadrants, and BT, Capgemini, DXC Technology, Mindtree and Wipro are named as leaders in one.

