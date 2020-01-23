Subscription rights in Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 January 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0010247956 (BIF) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061140167 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brøndby IF T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:1 Shareholders of shares in Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription 27 January - 7 February 2020 rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188823 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BIF T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S makes a rights issue of up to 312,225,190 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.50. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 0.50 per share of DKK 0.50. Subscription period: 29 January to 11 February 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753439