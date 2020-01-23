The "Europe Mobile Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe mobile robotics market reached $4.86 billion in 2019 and will grow by 11.6% over 2020-2026.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 52 figures, this 131-page report Europe Mobile Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe mobile robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe mobile robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

4.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

4.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

4.5 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

4.6 Humanoid

4.7 Other Types

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Mode of Operation

5.1 Market Overview by Mode of Operation

5.2 Remotely Operated

5.3 Semi-Autonomous

5.4 Fully-Autonomous

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 Agriculture Forest

6.3 Real Estate Construction

6.4 Power Energy

6.5 Defense Security

6.6 Industry and Manufacture

6.7 Logistics and Retail

6.8 Education Research

6.9 Aerospace

6.10 Other Verticals

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Consumer

7.3 Enterprise

7.4 Government

8 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Russia

8.6 Italy

8.7 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Aethon

AUBO Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics (Softbank Group Corp)

Clearpath Robotics

DAIFUKU Co., Ltd.

Fetch Robotics

General Dynamics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KION Group

Kongsberg Maritime

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Northrop Grumman

Omron Adept

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ

Seegrid Corporation

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Swisslog (KUKA)

Transbotics Corporation

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

