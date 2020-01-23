China's Yili initiates co-construction of global health ecosphere with global partners

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's diary giant Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group joined hands with the world's health industry leaders in Davos on Wednesday in launching an initiative on global health ecosphere to boost health and sustainable development.

During WEF, Mr. Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, met and communicated with distinguished guests including representatives of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board; Sharon Thorne, Chairman of the Deloitte Global Board; Barry O'Byrne, CEO of HSBC Global Commercial Banking; Liao Yijian, President of HSBC China; and Zhang Yong, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

The initiative release was made at the "Yili Healthy Soiree", which, held by Yili, attracted many industrial leaders, experts and entrepreneurs to discuss development of ecosphere economy amid the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.

Under the initiative, Yili calls on all partners involved in the global health ecosphere industry chain to advocate healthy living and working methods, put into place the concept of health and sustainable development in work, and let the whole world share results of the health development by win-win cooperation. Key speakers participating included Joao Campari, Global Leader of the Food Practice at the World Food Foundation (WWF); Paul Andersson, President of Firmenich China; Mark Wilson, Member of Board of Directors of Chr. Hansen; Amy Byrick, President of Food & Beverage Global Business at Dupont; Illia Aprcovic, Executive Vice President of GEA Group; Liu Jiayu, Silver Medalist of Changping Winter Olympics; Qin Shuo, China Media Influencer; and Gerrit Smit, Nutrition expert.

"Ecosphere economy" will become an important development pattern of the world economy in the future, said Yili's chairman Pan Gang at the forum, noting that Yili has always taken an open and inclusive attitude, with innovation-driven ideas and win-win methods, to build a "Global Health Ecosphere" and promote more comprehensive and deeper cooperation in the global health industry.

"Taking the building of a Global Health Ecosystem as its mission, the Yili Group has re-established its leading position in the industry, shaping global thinking towards a healthier world," said Adolfo Orive, president & CEO of Tetra Pak, a leading food processing and packaging solutions provider.

"I am very happy that Cargill can be here to witness it and can join Yili in further promoting health and sustainability," said David Maclennan, chairman and CEO with Cargill, a transnational long partnering Yili in providing safe, healthy, and nutritious products to dairy consumers worldwide.

Efforts should be made to provide healthy, nutritious and sustainable products globally, said Edouard Roquette, chairman with Roquette Frères, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and new vegetal proteins, who also expressed willingness to team up with Yili for development of health industries.

Yili and Davos have worked together since 2017. Yili is the first leading Chinese healthy food enterprise to enter a strategic partnership with WEF.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081143/Yili_Davos.jpg