







Tangerang, INDONESIA, Jan 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Wednesday, January 22 at Management Hall, Garuda City Center, Tangerang.EGMS 2020 officially appointed Irfan Setiaputra as new CEO, replacing I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra, who had served as CEO since September 2018. This strengthened the Board of Commissioners' decision of 9th December 2019, which temporarily dismissed the CEO and a number of directors.The EGMS officially discharged the following Directors:1. CEO: I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra2. Director of Human Capital: Heri Akhyar3. Director of Engineering & Services: Iwan Joeniarto4. Director of Operations: Bambang Adisurya Angkasa5. Director of Cargo & Business Development: Mohammad IqbalThe meeting also honorably discharged Director of Commercial, Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah and President Commissioner, Sahala Lumban Gaol, and appointed Triawan Munaf as new Garuda Indonesia, President Commissioner.By approval of the EGMS, the following became Garuda Indonesia commissioners and directors:Board of Directors1. President Director: Irfan Setiaputra2. Vice President Director: Dony Oskaria3. Director of Services, Business Development, & Information Technology: Ade R. Susardi4. Director of Commercial & Cargo: M. Rizal Pahlevi5. Director of Finance & Risk Management: Fuad Rizal6. Director of Human Capital: Aryaperwira Adileksana7. Director of Operations: Tumpal Manumpak Hutapea8. Director of Engineering: Rahmat HanafiBoard of Commissioners1. President Commissioner: Triawan Munaf2. Vice of President Commissioner: Chairal Tanjung3. Independent Commissioner: Elisa Lumbantoruan4. Independent Commissioner: Yenny Wahid5. Commissioner: Peter F. GonthaThe EGMS further discussed the following agenda:- Changes in company's articles of association,- Inauguration of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) ministerial regulation with number PER-08/MBU/12/2019, on general guidelines for the procurement of goods and services of State-Owned Enterprise (SOE),- Changes in the composition of company's managementPT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) TbkCorporate SecretaryMedia Contact:corpcomm@garuda-indonesia.comSource: Garuda Indonesia Group