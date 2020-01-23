Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix to Showcase Its EMG-Edge Management Gateway at Cisco Live in Barcelona

Scalable and Secure Out-of-Band Management Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 23, 2020 (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will showcase its Edge Management Gateway EMG8500 Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) solutions this week at booth 21C at Cisco Live in Barcelona, Spain, from Jan. 26-31, 2020.



"An established leader in OOBM solutions, Lantronix gives its customers the quality and functionality needed to support their business continuity needs across their data centers, regional offices and remote sites," said Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy, Lantronix.

Showcased at Cisco Live! will be Lantronix's Edge Management Gateway (EMG8500), which delivers the same proven quality, scalability and functionality as current Lantronix console servers but now in a smaller modular form factor.

With its compact size and modular design, the EMG8500 enables users to place the product where it is most effective, alongside critical infrastructure in data centers, branch offices, retail locations and remote sites. Its smaller size is perfect for applications with limited space and where high-density consoles would be excessive.

The EMG8500 is designed to address business continuity needs by providing remote access and administration for unmanned sites, branch offices, retail stores and intermediate distribution frames (IDF's) where OOBM is a necessity. It delivers remote troubleshooting, increases resilience and improves remediation times to ensure the uptime and efficiency of networks, keeping businesses running smoothly.

As part of the Lantronix OOBM family, the EMG8500 gateway operates on the Lantronix on-premises and cloud-based management platform, ConsoleFlow . It offers a single pane of glass for centralized management and automated monitoring with real-time notifications and mobile access from any iOS or Android platform to provide secure access to the customer's IT equipment.

Lantronix will also display its modular SLC 8000 advanced console manager and the SLB remote branch office manager, which are designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. The solutions provide secure OOBM to enable IT personnel of any-size enterprise to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to their critical equipment, even during network outages via secondary dial-up or cellular connections.

About Cisco Live

A premier education training destination for IT and computer networking professionals around the world, Cisco Live allows Cisco customers, partners and enthusiasts to share insights on emerging technologies and solutions to solve a variety of network and communications challenges.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com .



Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog , featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix . View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

