New capabilities enable organizations to plan, analyze and predict with confidence

OneStream Software, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has introduced a new predictive analytics solution that provides advanced planning and forecasting capabilities for the OneStream XF platform. Predictive Analytics 123 enables finance leaders to create predictive forecasts for financial and operational planning, share these insights and collaborate with their business partners on critical business decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005158/en/

"The digital transformation of finance is about creating faster, smarter ways to leverage financial and operational data to derive more value for the business. Predictive Analytics 123 enables finance teams to easily create forecast scenarios and predictive models that previously required data science teams to build and manage, all within the OneStream XF platform. Great finance leaders are always seeking new and innovative ways to 'ask why' and create meaningful dialogue with their business partners. By integrating predictive models directly into the planning process, finance leaders are armed with unbiased, statistically significant insights to share, validate operational assumptions and help increase forecast accuracy, which can create millions of dollars in business value for our customers," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream.

Predictive Analytics 123 extends OneStream's planning and forecasting capabilities and builds on the governed analytics capabilities that were released last quarter. Governed analytics allows finance executives to blend detailed operational and transactional data with trusted financial data managed within the OneStream XF platform.

Predictive Analytics 123 adds predictive modeling with the ability to quickly seed new forecasts and create visualizations with easy, self-service capabilities. This enables finance teams to validate corporate and operational plans, reduce forecast bias and help drive important dialogue to support quick and effective decision making.

"We're excited by the potential to bring predictive models directly into our long-range planning and integrated business planning process. Our FP&A team is continuously seeking new opportunities to develop better insights and increase collaboration with our commercial and operations teams. We look forward to leveraging OneStream's Predictive Analytics solution to give our business partners better visibility into future risks and opportunities to make the best decision possible for the business," said Alex Beired, global director, financial planning and analysis, Guardian Industries.

Finance teams are playing an increasingly important role in operational business planning. Already trusted to accurately report financial results and drive financial planning, many organizations are now tasking the CFO and finance teams with more responsibility, including operational data analysis, forecasting and planning.

"We see the adoption of advanced analytics as a key part of finance's evolving mission to provide critical decision-making data to all areas of the business. By integrating various predictive models directly into the platform, OneStream is helping finance expand their influence and capability to provide more valuable and timely information, enabling business leaders to make the right decisions while also building the credibility of the finance team as an influential business partner for the organization," said Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners.

Predictive Analytics 123 is available for immediate download from the OneStream XF MarketPlace of productivity and business solutions that extend the capabilities of the Onestream XF platform. For more information go to Predictive Analytics 123 or join our Future of Planning Webinar on January 28.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005158/en/

Contacts:

Narrate Marketing

Chris McManus, 917-324-0808

chrism@narratemarketing.com