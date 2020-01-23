Yauatcha, The Award-winning Hakkasan Group Restaurant, is Now Open for Reservations Ahead of Its Opening on 9 February

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated opening of Yauatcha by the Hakkasan Group in partnership with Al Khozama Management company, is now open for reservations. The all-day Dim Sum teahouse located in Al Faisaliah Mall - Mode is slated to open on 9 February, and ready to welcome guests for a truly one-of-a-kind experience into the undiscovered world of modern Chinese fare.

Some not-to-miss signature menu items that can be found on any Yauatcha menu worldwide include:

Scallop Shui Mai: Steamed, wheat flour dumplings stuffed with a variety of fillings, this artful creation features a base of minced prawn topped with a scallop wrapped with egg flour skin pastry and garnished with silky orange tobiko caviar.

Prawn and Bean Curd Cheung Fun: Fresh steamed rice flour pastry rolled around a variety of fillings and served with a sweet and light soy sauce, the prawn and bean curd consists of a pleasing combination of textures from the deep fried minced prawn wrapped in bean curd pastry rolled with steamed rice flour pastry and served with a sweet and light soy sauce.

Venison Puff: Baked fluffy pastries stuffed with meaty fillings and topped with sesame seeds, the venison puff is filled with sweet and sticky venison marinated with black pepper sauce and char sui sauce.

Raspberry Delice: An artful dessert consisting of raspberry, Madirofolo chocolate, and lychee.

"Our menu puts an artful spin on historic dishes, true to the nuances of Chinese Cantonese cuisine. You'll be introduced to bursts of flavor with item pairings of the most unexpected ingredients, in line with the most discerning of dishes in the world. Yauatcha seeks to open your mind to a new way of looking at and experiencing an immersive slice of Chinese culture. Our culinary innovations really fit in with the new progressivism happening in the Kingdom and the countries embracing of new cultural experiences in line with Saudi Vision 2030," says Grant MacPherson, Senior Vice President of Restaurants for Hakkasan Group.

Reflecting the menu's sleek presentation, is the restaurant's equally polished interior design. Bringing elements of minimalism into the décor, Yauatcha straddles contemporary lines with tasteful touches of Chinese heritage. Yauatcha is a social space; a modern incarnation of the traditional Chinese tea house; a space to connect - with the environment, other people and the experience. Taking this and its electric blue-lit ambiance, brings Yauatcha's vision for sleek and contemporary lines to life. The restaurant's design lends itself to authenticity. From the open kitchen to the convivial seating arrangement to the restaurant's signature starry sky lounge, Yauatcha makes the unfamiliar, familiar, giving its guests the freedom to create an experience that means something to them.

Across its two floors, guests are privy to the dynamic energy coming from the peaceful aquariums and the year-round, airy and climate-controlled garden terrace that is a nature-filled space with verdant foliage and Cherry Blossoms. The multi-purpose restaurant space offers private rooms catering for business lunches and dinners, alongside a standalone French-inspired patisserie serving up a delectable array of sweet masterpieces, perfect for all gift-giving occasions.

"Yauatcha's design allows guests to instantly feel at home. Taken from the convivial nature of a dim sum teahouse, the space inspires a level of camaraderie, which gives a sense of familiarity and warmth with a woven sophistication throughout. It is the perfect setting for a casual catch up as well as a fit-for-purpose business venue with our many private VIP spaces," adds MacPherson.

Yauatcha Riyadh officially opens on 9 February. Booking is available from now.

For bookings please visit: www.yauatcha.sa or call: 920006555

ABOUT HAKKASAN GROUP

Hakkasan Group is a renowned worldwide hospitality company with establishments across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its namesake is taken from its Michelin star restaurant that set the best-in-class standard for the diverse brands in the group's collection. Its 'brand first' philosophy creates restaurant, nightlife and daylife venues into a world-class hospitality portfolio, all with a focus on service, design, and innovation that together, craft remarkable experiences for its guests. Its restaurant properties include Hakkasan, with 12 locations worldwide, Ling Ling, Yauatcha, Sake no Hana, Casa Calavera, Herringbone and Searsucker. Concepts under the nightlife umbrella are Hakkasan, Omnia, Jewel and 1Oak Nightclub; and daylife brands include Omnia, Wet Republic and Liquid. For more information, visit www.hakkasangroup.com

ABOUT AL KHOZAMA

Al Khozama Management Company is the Kingdom's leading developer and manager of luxurious commercial properties. Al Khozama owns and manages a portfolio of properties, including hotels and resorts, offices, retail operations and more. Named by the World Travel Awards as Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company for 2015, Al Khozama manages eight hotels, including Al Faisaliah Hotel, Al Faisaliah Suites, Al Faisaliah Resort& SPA, Al Khozama Hotel, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina, Al Khozama Residence. For more information, visit: alkhozama.com

ABOUT YAUATCHA

Yauatcha is a Chinese dim sum teahouse with two restaurants in London, in the heart of Soho and in the City, offering an all-day grazing experience. Launched in Soho in 2004, Yauatcha gained immediate critical acclaim and received numerous prestigious awards including a Michelin star. Yauatcha City opened in May 2015 following the success of the Soho restaurant. Yauatcha provides a unique dining experience, offering authentic dim sum with a contemporary influence. The renowned menu includes a wide selection of dim sum and a list of over 19 types of tea. The original design concept by Christian Liaigre offers full view of the kitchens allowing passers-by to witness the preparation of the expertly made dishes.

Yauatcha is a part of Hakkasan Group, which has pioneered Chinese fine dining globally through its Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurants Hakkasan Hanway Place and Hakkasan Mayfair. Yauatcha also has restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, India, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yauatcha Riyadh is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081162/Yauatcha_Terrace.jpg

Contact:

Georgie Bradley

Georgie@evoke-international.com

+971 551021078

+971 42460234