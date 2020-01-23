The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has accepted Daybreak Energy's application to develop a 2,230 MW pumped-hydro facility on the banks of Lake Powell in Utah.From pv magazine USA. Pumped hydro storage could be coming to Navajo Nation lands in the U.S. as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has accepted developer Daybreak Power's application for a preliminary permit for its proposed, 2.2 GW Navajo Energy Storage Station. The permit decision was described as an "important early milestone" but is some way short of kick-starting development - the permit hasn't been issued yet. If it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...