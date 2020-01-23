AgTech Global International, Inc.: Agtech Global Louisiana Operations Update

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / AgTech Global International, Inc. (OTC PINK:AGGL) announces the opening of an office near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. AGGL will commence operations of its pilot program developing commercial applications to help local farmers monetize hemp related opportunities through education, training, and logistics programs designed specifically for their expanding markets.

In addition, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has now approved Louisiana's hemp program, making it the first of three states to get federal approval as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. AGGL intends to offer its innovative agricultural systems that enable broad industrialization of the hemp industry, specializing in nutrients, cultivation, processing, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and derivatives to farm owners and processors around the world.

George Roth, president and director of AGGL stated, "As interests for our products and services continues to grow in Louisiana, opening an AGGL office in the state will solidify our commitment of providing nutrient and fertilizer products to farmers entering the Louisiana hemp farming market." Tammy Dunn, vice president of Operations added, "The LDAF has held several regulatory orientation meetings educating interested parties on the complexities of regulation and farm practices when growing industrial hemp. AGGL is meeting with individuals and businesses seeking assistance and expert industry knowledge."

For more information regarding the regulation of industrial hemp in the state of Louisiana, visit the Department of Agriculture & Forestry website at www.ldaf.state.la.us/industrial-hemp/.

For more information and review of the AgTech Global's disclosure statements and financials log on to www.otcmarkets.com and enter the trading symbol AGGL.

