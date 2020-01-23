Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Earns '100%' on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index for 15th Consecutive Year Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Announces Continued Growth in 2019 Source: Facedrive Inc.

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief Efforts Source: PPG

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index Source: Food Lion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sealed Air Reinvents Its Iconic BUBBLE WRAP Brand Packaging Material Using Recycled Content Source: Sealed Air Corporation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- GE Appliances Receives Perfect Score on HRC Corporate Equality Index Source: GE Appliances

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Earns Best Place to Work Designation and Perfect Score on 2020 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index Source: The Standard

SEATTLE -- Starbucks Commits to a Resource-Positive Future, Giving More than It Takes from the Planet Source: Starbucks Coffee Company

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Horace Mann included in 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Horace Mann

TOKYO -- Kao Wins a Place in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World List Source: Kao Corporation

PURCHASE, N.Y. -- Mastercard and Partners Launch Priceless Planet Coalition to Act on Climate Change Source: Mastercard Incorporated

SAN FRANCISCO COLUMBIA, Md. -- Wells Fargo and Enterprise Community Partners Launch the Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge Source: Wells Fargo Company

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and The Walmart Foundation announce $500,000 commitment to assist Puerto Rico with earthquake relief and recovery Source: Walmart Inc.

AMSTERDAM -- Tommy Hilfiger Announces Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Social Entrepreneur Finalists Source: PVH Corp.

