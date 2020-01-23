SpendEdge has been monitoring the global PET packaging market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 16 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005378/en/

Read the 135-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global PET Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Despite a substantial demand from the food and beverage sector owing to the increase in the sales of packaged foods, restrictions imposed on the usage of plastic and the growing preference for paper-based packaging will inhibit the prospects of growth in the PET packaging market during the forecast period.

The exponential demand for packaged food and drinks coupled with the prevalence of favorable FDI policies will drive spend growth in the PET packaging market in APAC. North America is expected to witness limited growth owing to the growing environmental awareness regarding the usage of plastic.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top PET Packaging Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Sustainability will play an integral role in aiding buyers to determine the viability of partnering with suppliers. This, in turn, will not only aid buyers to achieve their own sets of sustainability goals but also identify areas to save costs. On this note, this report has listed the top PET packaging suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers are given below:

Berry Global- It is among those PET packaging suppliers who are known to focus on the development of lightweight PET packaging and bio-PET packaging material, which contains plant-based renewable resources. Last year, Berry Global announced the introduction of 100% recyclable BioPET bottles, particularly designed for beauty and personal care products.

Amcor- Last year, Amcor developed the first lightweight PET bottle for pasteurized beer in Brazil. Partnering with this supplier will help buyers reduce their transportation costs owing to the reduced weight of the cargo. Manufacturing such bottles will also help this supplier to reduce its raw material costs which can be leveraged by buyers to negotiate on PET bottle prices.

DowDuPont- It is known to take water conservation efforts such as reducing water required for business operations and harvesting rainwater. This supplier installs low-flow faucets and treats wastewater for reuse in non-critical operations such as restroom facilities to curtail water consumption.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the PET packaging market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

PET packaging market spend segmentation by region

PET packaging supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for PET packaging suppliers

PET packaging suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the PET packaging market

PET packaging pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the PET packaging market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Plastic Bags and Pouches Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005378/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us