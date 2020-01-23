Incap Corporation:: Additional information to Incap's stock exchange release published on 23 January 2020 at 8.00 EET: Incap acquires AWS Electronics Group

Incap Corporation Stock exchange release January 23, 2020 at 14.50
Inside information
Additional information to Incap's stock exchange release published on 23 January 2020 at 8.00 EET: Incap acquires AWS Electronics Group
Additional information to Incap Corporation's stock exchange release published today regarding AWS Electronics Group's financial performance and position.
The historical financial performance and financial position of AWS Electronics Group:
|Profit and loss statement
|Currency: pound (GBP in thousands)
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Revenue
|30 359
|33 390
|34 958
|Total cost of sales
|-24 264
|-26 244
|-27 519
|Gross profit
|6 096
|7 145
|7 440
|Total administrative expenses
|-5 202
|-5 138
|-5 294
|EBITDA
|894
|2 007
|2 146
|Depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items*
|-1 050
|-657
|-662
|EBIT
|-157
|1 351
|1 484
|*Exceptional items
|-403
|0
|0
|Balance sheet 30.6.2019
|Currency: pound (GBP in thousands)
|Intangible assets
|3 214
|Tangible assets
|931
|Fixed assets
|4 146
|Stocks
|5 097
|Debtors
|6 340
|Cash
|124
|Current assets
|11 562
|ASSETS
|15 708
|Equity
|56
|Non current liabilities
|1 524
|Current liabilities
|14 128
|Liabilities
|15 652
|Equity and liabilities
|15 708
The financial year of AWS Electronics Group begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
AWS Electronics Group applies Financial Reporting Standard 102 'The Financial Reporting standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland' (FRS 102) in their group reporting.
INCAP CORPORATION
For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. At the beginning of 2020 Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and Hong Kong. Incap employs approximately 830 people. Incap's headquarters is based in Helsinki and the share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. from 1997.