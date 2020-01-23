Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Europe's leading clinical research center, joins IQVIA, the global health technology and human data science company, to launch the Paris Prime Site for clinical trials. This AP-HP partnership represents IQVIA's second Prime Site within France, as well as the 43rd globally, the 18th within Europe and largest research facility of its kind within that region.

For IQVIA, the Prime Site designation assures its partner pharmaceutical and biotech companies that their clinical trials will take place in premier investigative research centers with recognized professionals and with infrastructure focused on innovation and research development for patients. IQVIA will provide staff entirely dedicated to AP-HP, including a Prime Site manager, who will oversee partnership relations and follow-up on the delivery of IQVIA research projects. AP-HP and IQVIA will collaborate on research programs to optimize processes, reduce the time to start clinical research, align procedures and support a significant increase in complex clinical trials and real-world evidence studies within France and Europe.

Florence Favrel-Feuillade, director of the Delegation for Clinical Research and Innovation, AP-HP, said, "The partnership between AP-HP and IQVIA is a strong signal of AP-HP's willingness to position itself as one of the world's leading reference centers for clinical investigation, particularly to enable patients to benefit from the most innovative treatments."

Alistair Grenfell, president Europe, Middle East, and Africa, IQVIA, said, "The opening of the Paris Prime Site marks a significant milestone in the groundbreaking collaboration between IQVIA and AP-HP. By ensuring world class research, patients will have greater access to new innovative therapies and transformed health outcomes in the future."

In 2019 AP-HP carried out more than 4,000 research projects, including 1,850 sponsored by industry and 1,240 sponsored by AP-HP. The GHU AP-HP Nord is particularly distinguished within the following fields: neuroscience, hematology, immunology, oncology, dermatology, gastro-intestinal diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory and renal transplantation diseases, cardiovascular diseases, imaging and emergency care. The alliance between AP-HP and IQVIA will increase the visibility of Europe's largest university hospitals at an international level, particularly among biotech companies specializing in biotechnology across North America and Asia. For more information visit https://www.iqvia.com/solutions/research-and-development/clinical-trials.

About AP-HP

Europe's leading hospital and university center (CHU), the AP-HP and its 39 hospitals are organized into six university hospital groups (AP-HP. Centre University of Paris; AP-HP. Sorbonne University; AP-HP. Nord University of Paris; AP-HP. University of Paris Saclay; AP-HP. Henri Mondor and AP-HP University Hospitals. University Hospitals Paris Seine-Saint-Denis) and is structured around five Paris universities. Closely linked to major research organizations, AP-HP has three world-class university hospital institutes (ICM, ICAN, IMAGINE) and the largest French health data warehouse (EDS). A major player in applied research and health innovation, the AP-HP holds a portfolio of 650 active patents, its clinician researchers sign nearly 9,000 scientific publications each year and more than 4,000 research projects are currently under development, all sponsors combined. In 2015, the AP-HP also created the AP-HP Research Foundation to support biomedical and health research conducted in all its hospitals. http://www.aphp.fr

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 65,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

