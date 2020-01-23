HIFU Prostate Services, LLC: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Treatment For Prostate Cancer Launches In Greater Phoenix With Arizona Urology Specialists

PHOENIX, AZ and CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / Charlotte-based HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (www.hifuprostateservices.com/) - the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices across the U.S. - has partnered with world-class Phoenix urology center Arizona Urology Specialists (www.arizonaurologyspecialists.com/), an affiliate of United Urology Group, to launch HIFU throughout the Greater Phoenix area.

Patients can visit any of Arizona Urology Specialists' multiple offices conveniently located throughout Greater Phoenix for their initial consultation, with all Phoenix HIFU prostate cancer procedures taking place at Arizona Advanced Surgery Center in Scottsdale.

Nationally-acclaimed as a breakthrough option for the outpatient treatment of prostate cancer, HIFU is administered through a transrectal probe that focuses ultrasound energy to the prostate to rapidly heat and destroy tissue. Due to the nature of ultrasound energy and the accuracy of HIFU, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged, greatly reducing the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. HIFU may also be an acceptable salvage treatment for men who may already have had radiation and their prostate cancer has returned. Although it is typically a one-time therapy, HIFU may be repeated if necessary and does not preclude any future treatments including surgery or radiation.

Dr. Bernard Gburek

Arizona Urology Specialists

"We are extremely pleased to introduce HIFU to the Greater Phoenix area. Cited by the medical community as a true game changer in prostate cancer treatment, HIFU is a great alternative option to the standard surgical procedure that requires removal of the entire gland. HIFU is a targeted therapy that treats the specific tumor and leaves healthy prostate tissue without damage. After observing the overwhelming success of the groundbreaking procedure in the U.S. and around the world, we look forward to providing HIFU as a minimally invasive option for men diagnosed with prostate cancer looking for a less radical treatment," said Dr. Bernard Gburek, MD, a principal surgeon with Arizona Urology Specialists

"The dedicated physicians and staff at Arizona Urology Specialists are unparalleled in the Phoenix Metro area, and we are very proud to be affiliated with this extraordinary facility in delivering HIFU to men diagnosed with prostate cancer," said Ross Boelsen, Vice President of Sales, West Region for HIFU Prostate Services.

Consultations can be scheduled with Arizona Urology Specialists HIFU surgeons Dr. Bernard Gburek, Dr Phillip Koi, or Dr. John Hubanks by calling 602-222-1900.

About Arizona Urology Specialists

Arizona Urology Specialists (AUS) is the leading urology group in Arizona, providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The company operates 11 medical offices in the greater Phoenix area (Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa and Glendale), and has a staff of more than 200 including 25 physicians and 12 advanced practice providers. For additional information, please visit www.arizonurologyspecialists.com.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group is the nation's leading urology management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver and Front Range areas; and Arizona Urology Specialists, with offices in the greater Phoenix area. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,400 employees, including 200 physicians and advanced practice providers. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to meet the needs of their patients more effectively by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology. For more information, visit the United Urology website at www.unitedurology.com.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that has the ability to eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer using Sonablate® HIFU. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and with locations in 26 cities throughout the US. Learn more at http://www.hifuprostateservices.com.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations (For HIFU Prostate Services)

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: HIFU Prostate Services LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573723/High-Intensity-Focused-Ultrasound-HIFU-Treatment-For-Prostate-Cancer-Launches-In-Greater-Phoenix-With-Arizona-Urology-Specialists