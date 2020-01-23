Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest article on building an effective remote patient monitoring strategy. This article provides an overview of the reasons behind the increasing popularity of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services and defines some key points to ensure the financial and clinical success of your remote patient monitoring strategy.

The growing demand for healthcare services especially due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases among the aging population is causing an unprecedented stress on primary care. Furthermore, the low nurse to patient ratio in hospitals as well as clinical setup are increasing strain on emergency care centers and assisted living centers. To tackle similar challenges, healthcare systems are considering to radically transform service delivery through remote patient monitoring services. Whether your healthcare organization was an early adopter of RPM technology or you are just getting into the game, there remains a number of basic factors that must be considered to ensure your RPM efforts are financially and clinically successful.

Remote patient monitoring in today's healthcare scenario

With pay-for-performance becoming mainstream, remote patient monitoring has now become imperative for providers of all kinds. However, this wasn't the case a decade or two ago. But with the multitude of benefits that RPM brings with it including aiding better clinical outcomes, controlling healthcare costs, reducing admissions and readmissions, and improving overall access to healthcare are some of the main reasons why healthcare providers are increasingly making RPM devices available to their patients. In some cases, remote patient monitoring is used as a condition of long-term treatment, especially for those with chronic diseases.

Execution is more important than the technology

Remote patient monitoring services undoubtedly provide a host of benefits for healthcare providers and patients with chronic illness. But it is essential for healthcare providers to not get carried away by these lucrative advantages. Firstly, it must be ensured the organization is equipped with the necessary infrastructure, personnel, and work processes that are required to provide scalable RPM implementation that can exceed performance expectations. Prematurely rolling out remote patient monitoring strategies and initiatives can result in failure due to faltered back-end execution. This could in turn also hamper the organization's reputation.

Conduct early due diligence

Leveraging the ample amount of available data and input on remote patient monitoring tools is more feasible than using pilot projects. As modern patients expect turnkey solutions from healthcare providers, organizations cannot expect patients to wait until they resolve the gaps in these pilot projects. A greater degree of patient and staff satisfaction can be ensured by rigorously conducting due diligence at the initial stages and ensuring that the remote patient monitoring system can be rolled out successfully.

Consider RPM as a cost containment strategy

A healthcare organization's remote patient monitoring strategy should not ideally be dictated by an RPM vendor or be based on the deals on RPM technology. In order to be able to clearly visualize the merits and demerits of remote patient monitoring technologies, providers could consider the benefits of working with a healthcare consulting firm that is well-versed in this and can help in strategic allocation and implementation of the technology.

