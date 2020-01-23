Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 541875 ISIN: CA8119161054 Ticker-Symbol: SRM 
Tradegate
23.01.20
13:36 Uhr
12,300 Euro
-0,230
-1,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,580
12,690
15:49
12,590
12,660
15:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEABRIDGE GOLD
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC12,300-1,84 %