Technavio has been monitoring the global cancer registry software market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 34.81 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005428/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cancer registry software market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page report with TOC on "Cancer Registry Software Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Type (Stand-alone software and Integrated software), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/cancer-registry-software-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases. In addition, the increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries is anticipated to boost the growth of the cancer registry market.

Globally, the prevalence of various types of cancers has increased over the past few years. Many European countries including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain have witnessed a rise in the prevalence of breast, prostate, and lung cancers. This has led to a rise in the number of diagnoses, patients undergoing treatment, and mortality rates related to cancer. Medical researchers use this data to understand the trends and make decisions regarding the volume of medicines to be purchased for the treatment. This also helps them develop awareness and prevention programs. Cancer registry systems are widely used in the collection, storage, and management of data on patients with cancer. With the growing prevalence of cancer, the demand for cancer registry software will increase during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cancer Registry Software Market Companies:

C/NET Solutions

C/NET Solutions operates the business through segments such as CNExT Registry Software, CNExT Multi-Hospital Software, and CNExT Cancer Alert System Software. Through the CNExT Registry Software segment, the company offers solutions that comply with the latest commission on cancer (COC) standards for cancer registries.

Conduent Inc.

Conduent Inc. operates the business through segments such as Commercial Industries, Government Services, Transportation, and Other. Maven Cancer Registry is the key offering of the company. It collects data surrounding cancer and tumor diseases and produces a complete summary of patient history, diagnosis, treatment, and status.

Electronic Registry Systems Inc.

Electronic Registry Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as CRStar Enterprise and CRStar. Through the CRStar segment, the company offers registry solutions for recording and reporting vital cancer patient information for single or multiple cancer care facilities.

Elekta AB

Elekta AB offers a wide range of cancer registry solutions. METRIQ is one of its key offerings. It is a data management system which helps in simplifying the cancer registry process.

himagine solutions

himagine solutions operates its business through segments such as Coding Services, Audit/Education Services, Clinical Documentation Improvement Services, Registry Services, and Consulting Service. Cancer Registry Services is the key offering of the company. It is an audit service for cancer registries which helps in improving productivity.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cancer Registry Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Stand-alone software

Integrated software

Cancer Registry Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market by end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization, and business process outsourcing) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Global precision medicine software market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and delivery mode (on-premise and cloud-based).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005428/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com