The "Spain Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agriculture tractor market in Spain was worth USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2024.

The agriculture in Spain is fragmented with 50% of countries farm land accounting for large farmlands and the remaining half to small farmlands. Of the country's 2.3 million farms, only 2% belongs to large farm holdings. Excessive land fragmentation, extremely large land tracts in the hands of a few and rough terrain are obstacles to agricultural mechanization and to other technological improvements. Since last 4 decades, Spain has witnessed decrease in size of the rural work force affecting the Spanish agriculture system.

Thus lack of labour supply and consequent increased agricultural labor costs created platform for farm mechanization in Spain. This has resulted in increase in use of farm tractors. The goal of the Spanish Government to increase farm productivity and modernize farming in the nation, has created a strong base for agriculture tractors in Spain.

To promote farm mechanization the Government has provided financial support to the farmers. Changing weather conditions, rain patterns and emphasis on increasing output are other demand driving factors of the tractor market in Spain. However, high capital cost and energy costs of tractors is a hindrance in the growth of the market. Presence of more number of fragmented farm lands hinders the utilization of tractors. However, designing smaller tractors are an opportunity segment in the region. Also, tractors for hilly terrains of Spain is another opportunity segment in the country.

