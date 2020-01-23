It is decided to delist a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. The last day of trading is 23 January 2020 and delisting is implemented by the Exchange with effect 24 January 2020. Referring to announcement from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on 20 January 2020. Please find affected certificates in the attached document. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753462