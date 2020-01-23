MPX International Corporation: MPX International to Report Fiscal 2019 Earnings On Tuesday January 28, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI; OTC PINK:MPXOF) today announced the Company will issue its fiscal 2019 full-year results release on January 28, 2020 after the markets close.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to discuss the results.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll / International: 1-631-891-4304

Confirmation code: 10008462.

Investors are invited to listen via webcast available on the MPXI investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.mpxinternationalcorp.com/.

Please visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through February 12, 2020, at 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 10008462. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPXI, and David McLaren, Chief Financial Officer, will be answering shareholder questions at the conclusion of the call.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

