ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Revenues Rise 33.78 % in Up To Date Quarterly Report Posted Today - No new shares Issued

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / ReelTime Rentals, Inc. dba ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR, (OTC PINK:RLTR) on 1/23/2020 ReelTime filed its Quarterly Report for the period ending September 30th 2019. The Report complies with the newest standards of disclosure and can be viewed in its entirety at www.reeltime.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

Some notable items that are contained in the report show revenues from operations increased by 33.78 % over the same period from 2018 posting revenues of $168,6 54 and $126,067 for the six months ended September, 2019 and 2018 respectively. Revenues consisted primarily of transactions for Virtual Reality (VR) and media services.

The Company also reported that as of January 23rd, 2020 that the number of shares outstanding of our common stock was 41,534,522 compared to 41,534,522 as of September 30th 2019 and 41,534,522 as of the end of the previous reporting period.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "ReelTime has now filed all of its' up to date financials and expects to be designated as fully current in its filings upon review of council certifying adequate information, and subject to review of the information by OTC Markets. This is a very significant step in the Company's desire to provide the most current information to its investor, and in its' goals to move to a senior exchange."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

