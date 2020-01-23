Technavio has been monitoring the global coal handling equipment market in the mining industry since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global coal handling equipment market in the mining industry since 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Analysis Report by Application (Underground mining, Surface mining, and Coal processing), by Geography (Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The increasing use of automation in coal mining and electrification of mining equipment are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The adoption of automation in the coal mining industry is increasing due to the emergence of substitutes for coal and growing competitiveness in the renewable energy sector. The employment of automation makes the mining process more productive and efficient. It minimizes the need for underground coal mine workers by deploying automated equipment in difficult-to-access and unsafe areas. The use of automated system in coal mines is contributing to the increased coal production in the US, which increased by almost 10% over the past year. Thus, the increasing use of automation in coal mining is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Companies in Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry:

Atlas Copco AB (Epiroc AB)

Atlas Copco AB (Epiroc AB) is headquartered in Sweden and operates the business under various segments such as Compressor technique, Vacuum technique, Industrial technique, Mining and rock excavation technique, and Power technique. The company offers Scooptram ST1030, which is a 10 ton loader for underground coal mining applications.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Construction industries, Resource industries, Energy and transportation, and Financial products. The company offers 793F (TIER 4), which is a large mining truck for surface mining applications.

General Kinematics Corporation

General Kinematics Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers VIBRA-JAW, which is a vibratory jaw crusher used in coal processing plants.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Construction machinery business and Solution business. The company offers EX1200-6, which is a tracked hydraulic excavator for mining applications.

Komatsu Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: construction, mining, and utility equipment, industrial machinery and others, and retail finance. The company offers P&H 9010C, which is a dragline with a bucket capacity of 42 to 60 cubic meters.

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Underground mining

Surface mining

Coal processing

Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

