Portuguese gas company Galp Energía says it will become "the largest solar energy company in the Iberian peninsula". The agreement includes operating PV plants with an installed generation capacity of 900 MW plus a further 2.9 GW under development.From pv magazine Spain. Portuguese gas company Galp Energía will pay €2.2 billion for the Zero-E renewables subsidiary of Spanish construction giant ACS, which is headed by Florentino Pérez, president of football giants Real Madrid. The transaction should be completed this month, according to an update made to Spain's National Securities Market Commission ...

