voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, will participate in the upcoming Deloitte Entrepreneur's Summit, which is being held February 3-4, 2020 at the Rosewood Hotel, London, UK.

Dr. Ingo Ederer, founder and CEO of voxeljet is scheduled to participate in the event and to hold one on one meetings with financial investors throughout the summit. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.voxeljet.com/investor-relations-home.

About voxeljet

voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) is a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company has longstanding relationships with blue chip customers like BMW, Daimler, VW and others. voxeljet was founded 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard. Meanwhile, voxeljet employs more than 300 people and 3D prints more than 100,000 parts per year in 3D parts production centers in Europe, the US and China. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. voxeljet provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to customers serving the automotive, aerospace, engineering, art and architecture, film and entertainment and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

