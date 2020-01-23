Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2019 Results on February 13, 2020

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 23.1.2020 AT 16:15

Huhtamaki publishes 2019 Results on February 13, 2020

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2019 Results on Thursday February 13, 2020 approximately at 8:30 Finnish timeafter publishing.

News conference

A conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investorsapproximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Tuesday, February 11 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Arto Gröndahl, tel. +358 10 686 7107.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on Thursday, February 13 at 13:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

UK: +44 333 300 08 04

US: +1 631 913 14 22

Confirmation code for the call is 84744205#

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

Arto Gröndahl, Specialist, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7107

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 81 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,800 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.