DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Adds BTC Studios as Active Client

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (CNSX:DIGI) (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announced that it has officially commenced its consulting efforts with BTC Studios PLC, a company listed on the NewConnect market at the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland.

BTC Studios PLC is a game developer in the $135 billion annual revenue market of gaming on handhelds, computers and consoles, targeting a global audience.

BTC Studios PLC will launch its first 4 games in Q2 2020, with another 4 to follow during the balance of the year. Through the company's innovative approach to financing, t is likely to be the first European company listed on both traditional and tokenized-asset exchanges.

BTC Studios Advantages:

BTC Studios is addressing a market gap of family friendly and educational children gaming products.

All of its games are fun and child-safe and guarantee excellent entertainment for the whole family and test the gaming skills of all ages.

The core management team is a strong group of talents, who can boast many years of experience with all aspects of the digital entertainment and gaming development including IT, content creation, e-commerce, marketing, logistics and distribution.

Due to its agreement with Cyber Group Studios, BTC Studios gains significant advantages including: The possibility to develop high-quality and attractive video and mobile games based on well-known Intellectual Property Rights (IPR's) of hit TV series (among others "Sadie Sparks", "Taffy" and "The Pirates Next Door") broadcast world-wide on Disney, Turner and Discovery channels. Thanks to marketing support of Cyber Group Studios, each game will be promoted to the global social media audience of more than 270 million potential customers. The cost of game development is significantly lower because BTC Studios acquired a collection of fully-developed animations and games' components from Cyber Group Studios based on above-mentioned TV series and characters.



By developing and launching multiple games based on proven gaming engines at once, risk of single failure is minimized.

Games have been tested and user reviewed at every stage of development.

Management Team

Arturs Pumpurs, EMBA - CEO

Former CEO of ERNEST DEVELOPMENT CENTER Ltd - one of the most successful Mobile APP development companies in Northern Europe

10 years in the largest alcohol beverage production company in Baltics - JSC Latvijas balzams (SPI-Group) managing logistics management, production planning and developing new innovative projects.

Janis Innuss - CTO

Former CEO of ERNEST DEVELOPMENT CENTER Ltd.

Jaroslaw Zeisner - COO

20+ years in e-commerce development and specialization.

Derrick Ogrodny - Chief Creative Director

Content Creation & Development Executive and all-around Creative Dynamo with 20+ years of international media experience in developing markets, working for global television brands like MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Discovery Channel.

Wojtek Kaszycki - Advisor

President of ADAX Tech, a fully licensed security token exchange, and issuance platform.

Founder of Mobilum, a digital banking alternative for fiat and cryptocurrencies, which provides a digital wallet application (XCARD wallet), cryptocurrency enabled multicurrency credit card (XCARD), currency exchange internalizing customers' orders, loyalty system and peer to peer (point of sale alike) payment system.

Andrzej Klesyk - Advisor

Harvard Business School - Advisory Board

NKBM - Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board

BEST SA Capital Group - Chairman Of The Supervisory Board

The Boston Consulting Group - Partner

McKinsey & Company - Senior Engagement Manager.

Dominique Bourse - Advisor

Cyber Group Studios - Owner, COO

Cyber Capital - Owner, Managing Partner

Ladbrokes - Consultant

The Walt Disney Company - Senior Vice President.

Peter Törnquist - Advisor, Member of the Supervisory Board

Senior Advisor to CVC Capital Partners

Partner at CVS Capital Partners

Managing Director at Lehman Brothers

Director and Senior Partner at Bain & Company

Business Model

Utilize well know movie brand IPR's and develop market needed games:

Invest in video games (and their developers) with high potential of attracting broad audience and create several revenue streams

Follow the market and improve recognized, most successful game plays

Offer games with in-app assets which are represented by non-fungible tokens and tradable globally

Allow games to be played online & offline leveraging different demands.

Milestones

In October 2019 BTC Studios PLC finalized negotiations with Cyber Group Studios to use IPR's of world-wide TV series and produce a series of games based on them.

In Q1 2020 the BTC Studios PLC plans to publish at least four titles for mobile platforms, followed by next titles including for consoles & PCs, and four additional titles in the balance of 2020.

In 2021 BTC Studios PLC plans to continue publishing mobile games focusing more on the console segment with four dedicated games being offered.

In 2021 it is planned to publish four additional mobile games as well.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an 'Exempt Market Dealer'.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market. DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Damon Stone

Consultant

647-465-0148

dstone@digimax-global.com

