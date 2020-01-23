Susan Welsh de Grimaldo to Moderate Two Panel Sessions at the Fira Gran Via

Eleven (11) industry analysts will be on-site at GSMA MWC in Barcelona, Spain from 24-27 February 2020. The team of leading market and consumer research analysts will be conducting business meetings, moderating conference sessions, attending briefings and providing media interviews.

The list of analysts and their respective domain expertise include:

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho (Smart connected devices, including handsets, smartphones and wearables)

Boris Metodiev (Mobile and connected devices: handsets, smartphones, wearables and, connected consumer electronics)

Yiwen Wu (Smartphones and China market)

Phil Kendall (Service provider strategies and 5G network evolution)

Susan Welsh de Grimaldo (Service provider competitive positioning, data monetization, and revenue growth opportunities)

Andrew Brown (IoT and mobile workforce strategies and opportunities)

Stephen Entwistle (Strategic studies for components industry clients)

Chris Taylor (Radio components in cellular and Wi-Fi, chipsets, FEMs, PAs, filters, 5G IP)

Stuart Robinson (Mobile processors, 5G modems, displays, and memory)

Paul Brown (UX innovation and custom projects)

Roger Lanctot (Automotive connected mobility)

GSMA MWC Barcelona is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today's most influential visionaries. The GSMA MWC series (formally known as Mobile World Congress) incorporates a thought-leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners.

Additionally, our leading analysts will also be participating in key industry events and panels that include (subject to change):

Andrew Brown, Moderator, IoT Data Analytics: From Data to Actionable Insights, Tuesday, 25 February, 15:10 16:15, Hall 4 Auditorium 4

Phil Kendall, Moderator, Connecting Everyone Everything High-Frequency 5G Can't, Wednesday, 26 February, 11.00 12.00, Hall 4 Auditorium 5

Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Moderator (2), The Big Debate: Is Consumer 5G an ROI Nightmare?, Tuesday, 25 February, 11:00 12:00, Hall 4 Auditorium 5 and Intelligent Automation at Scale: Exploring the Operator AI Implementation Journey, Thursday, 27 February, 12:30 13:30, Hall 4 Auditorium 2

Roger Lanctot, Chair, 5GAA Event MWC Barcelona 2020, Tuesday, 25 February, 09:30 13:00, Hall 8.0 Theatre District Theatre D

Some of the business issue questions that Strategy Analytics is addressing include:

What impact will the growing "woke" status have on selection of preferred brands for autonomous vehicles, smart TVs, smartphones, and wearables?

Which customer segments are looking for new brands to match their interests in privacy? Security? Social Responsibility?

Will AI start to deliver tangible user benefits in consumer technology? Will new use cases be introduced based on NLP, machine learning, empathetic technology, etc.?

As 5G is rolled out in more markets, which new distinctive use cases will emerge to take full advantage of these ultra-high capacity networks, sparking a new wave of UX innovation?

Which consumer needs, pain points, and use cases will drive the mainstream adoption of wearables such as smart apparel and accessories?

What role does technology have in creating "work-life harmony" in the lives of prosumers?

If you would like to schedule a business meeting, briefing or media interview, visit https://www.strategyanalytics.com/strategy-analytics/webinars-and-events/events/meet-strategy-analytics/2020/02/24/default-calendar/mwc-barcelona-2020.

