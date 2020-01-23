Web Presence: Jesse Wilson, CEO of Tell the Winning Story, Discusses the Powerful Secret to Breakthrough Communication

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2020 / A graduate of The Juilliard School with a 20-year career in TV, film, and theater, Jesse Wilson, speaking coach, trial skills consultant, and CEO is an expert communicator. Whether it's on stage or in the courtroom, the entrepreneur, author, and founder of Tell the Winning Story knows how to captivate, engage, move, and motivate an audience. But rather than using his theatrical prowess and communications knowledge for his own benefit, he prefers to teach others. One of the most important lessons Jesse Wilson aims to impart to his students is that every great story starts from within.

Many people struggle with public speaking, but even those who are confident in front of a crowd may lack a crucial element, Jesse Wilson says. This element is the ability to connect on a deep, emotional level with the audience. And this powerful ability is developed first by delving deep within.

"The true power of a story always comes from inside us, the storyteller. And the path to developing a winning story begins with the trial lawyer owning their own story," Jesse Wilson said. "Tell The Winning Story provides attorneys the difference between telling a "hidden, safe, surface story,' and powerfully connecting to a story that goes right to the heart of their audience, whomever that audience happens to be."

Honestly connecting with your feelings and thoughts and taking an honest assessment of your perspective, past, and present is not easy, Jesse Wilson admits. It can be particularly difficult for those facing "inner demons" such as mental illness or addiction or past trauma. However, while the process can be trying, it can also be healing and empowering.

Throughout his career as a trial skills consultant, Jesse Wilson has been dedicated to giving others the gift of recognizing their own potential. He works with people from all walks of life, from prison inmates to high-profile lawyers and businesspeople.

Since founding Tell the Winning Story, the respected trial advocacy specialist has helped win several high-profile and high-stakes cases, including $90, $45, and $12 million verdict wins in the last few years alone. This includes Blake Vs Werner Trucking, in which Penn Law Firm used Tell the Winning Story to persuade a jury to find Werner Entreprises negligent in a 2014 trucking collision, in the amount of $90 million awarded to a family who lost a son in the crash. It was the largest verdict against Werner in the company's history.

To learn more about Tell the Winning Story and the newly-released "The 8 Fundamentals of Breakthrough Communication," available on Trial Guides, visit the website: https://www.tellthewinningstory.com/the-8-fundamentals-of-breakthrough-communication/

