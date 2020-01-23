Anti-Rheumatics Market to Reach $71.93 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 2.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of obesity across the world drive the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global anti-rheumatics industry accounted for $57.22 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $71.93 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of obesity across the world drive the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. However, side effects related to the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, R&D activities in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics present numerous opportunities in the market.

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment to maintain its lead position by 2026

Based on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment held more than one-third of the total market share of the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its action on the medical conditions rather than acting on the symptoms. However, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the rise in incidences of rheumatoid arthritis regarding pain in the joints.

The prescription-based drugs segment to maintain its dominance by 2026

Based on type, the prescription-based drugs segment accounted for the highest share in the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018, contributing for more than three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in the number of specialized hospitals across the world that provide treatment from specialized medical professionals. However, the over-the-counter drugs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness related to treatment options and ease in availability.

North America to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-rheumatics market, and will lead during the forecast period. This is due to easy availability of anti-rheumatics and increase in geriatric population that are susceptible to nephrological disorders. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest growth rate, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and surge in awareness of anti-rheumatics.

Leading market players

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnsons

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celegene Corporations

MedImmune, LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg