Oxane provides a comprehensive one-stop solution for real estate lenders

Oxane Partners ("Oxane"), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to the real estate industry, announced today that it has secured MOR CS3 ranking from DBRS Morningstar as a commercial mortgage servicer. The ranking report highlights Oxane's technology platform, Oxane CREST, as the core strength providing robust functionality, process efficiencies, and scalability. Capitalising on its technology platform and an experienced servicing team, Oxane aims to digitally transform the real estate lending space by enabling lenders to be in complete control over their data.

Oxane Partners was founded by former real estate and structured finance professionals from Deutsche Bank six years ago and has grown to a team of 100+ comprising financial analysts, software developers and loan servicing professionals. Over the years, Oxane has developed a suite of technology platforms covering real estate, loan portfolios and complex structured finance transactions and hosts more than €35 billion notional across 15 geographies globally helping clients better manage their investments.

Oxane's entry into loan servicing is a natural evolution of its business to effectively manage the data for real estate lenders at source and provide them direct access to its award-winning platform Oxane CREST. The platform enables lenders to track their facilities in real-time and access bespoke reports for meeting all their reporting requirements.

Last year, Oxane secured its first direct mandate as a facility agent on a senior loan-on-loan facility for a leading investment bank where it is providing the full range of servicing functions including payment processing and cash management. On a cumulative basis, Oxane currently manages over €2 billion of outstanding balance across 23 facilities.

Vishal Soni, co-founder of Oxane, commented, "Our foray into loan servicing is an exciting step in the evolution of Oxane. We are a technology-driven business that combines a platform successfully proven with multiple lenders and a deep track record in managing complex transactions. The loan servicing industry is still bereft of the digital transformation that's underway in the real estate industry, much to the dismay of investors who are left in the lurch without timely and accurate data. With an offering built around a robust technology platform, we aim to increase transparency and efficiency for our clients."

"Our objective is to elevate loan servicing from a perfunctory role it currently assumes in portfolio management to a more evolved, proactive approach that's focussed on anticipating and addressing problems faced by lenders.", commented Yousuf Attarwala who heads the loan servicing function at Oxane having previously worked with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Situs. He adds, "At Oxane, we are reimagining the role of a facility agent and loan servicing as a digitally-enabled value creator for clients."

To know more or view a copy of the ranking report, please click here.

About Oxane Partners

Oxane Partners is a technology-driven solutions provider to the alternative investments industry with a focus on real estate. Our solutions transform the way real estate investments are screened, managed and analysed. We complement technology with deep domain expertise to enable solutions that reflect an investor's perspective. Founded in 2013 by former real estate investment professionals at Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners is at the forefront of the digital transformation that is underway in the real estate industry. For more information, please visit: www.oxanepartners.com

