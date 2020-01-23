SDG Ambition provides outcome-oriented approach, aligned to the needs of companies aiming to become sustainable enterprises

The United Nations Global Compact today launched SDG Ambition a global impact initiative aimed at challenging and supporting companies to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals into their core business.

"The business community is not moving at the speed or scale needed to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals. The Goals will not become a reality without greater ambition as well as deeper integration within companies everywhere. We hope that SDG Ambition will establish a new normal for the global business community that is both bolder and more strategic in efforts to achieve the world we want," said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

SDG Ambition was launched by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the UN Global Compact's Board Chair in Davos during the World Economic Forum. The initiative, supported by SAP and Accenture, will provide organizations with the management framework to help them incorporate sustainability and the SDGs into their business operations and to measure and manage their performance.

"SAP shares a joint vision with the UN Global Compact and Accenture to mobilize industry around SDG Ambition and scale impact for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals," said Jennifer Morgan, co-CEO of SAP. "By inspiring our global ecosystems and bringing together our respective areas of expertise, we can empower businesses around the world to use 'technology for good' and provide the necessary tools to accelerate achieving the world's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

According to recent research by Accenture and the UN Global Compact, just 21% of CEOs believe business is playing a critical role in contributing to SDGs.

"The time for increased commitment and action is now, and SDG Ambition is a bold and practical response to this timely and urgent call to action," said Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer. "We are proud to stand with the UN and SAP as partners in unleashing the massive potential for innovation and disruptive technology to help address and solve critical issues at speed and scale across the globe."

The UN Global Compact Local Networks, located in more than 60 countries, will lead the initiative's implementation. SDG Ambition aims to engage more than 1,000 companies across industries in more than 40 countries to focus their sustainability efforts on high-impact strategies and business models.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With over 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in more than 160 countries, and 68 Local Networks, it is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 505,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

